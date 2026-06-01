MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1d

An old friend relentlessly maintains that testosterone is a dangerous poison. I agree, but not in the way he means. From the time a boy enters puberty until his testosterone levels drop to something reasonable - say, 89 or so for most men - he is supremely vulnerable to being jerked around by his crank. Yes, women are smaller and weaker, but it is their control of the access to sex for a gender that has it on his mind much of the time (best data says, Median for young men: ~19 times per day (range: 1–388). Median for young women: ~10 times per day) that comprises what is known as Real Power.

They set the price. And through the police at one end and divorce lawyers at the other, they apply the pressure to keep men safely corralled.

Until they don't. Glad to be there.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Phillip Hickox's avatar
Phillip Hickox
10h

Relational Aggression and Researchers is an article I wrote and had published at Onlineopinion.

https://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=21958

Spin Sister and the Poison Pen,https://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=22694.

Female journalist are the absolute artists in using the technique of relational aggression in how they frame their articles.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture