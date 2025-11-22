MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Celebrating Masculinity
19h

These insights remain enlightening to this day. Thanks for flagging and sharing it.

Sadredin Moosavi
16h

I had the pleasure of attending the University of New Hampshire for graduate school back in the 90's where Murray Strauss is based. Even back then the Femi Nazis despised him and were doing everything they could to isolate and discredit him. Loss of a key federal lawsuit against the university for gender discrimination (Silva versus University of New Hampshire) probably helped spare his career. In any event, the behavior's described here were all going on at UNH and I have seen them applied at various times in my own life by feminist activists often as consultants to university's sexual harassment programs and for professional societies developing codes of conduct.

These codes are actually meant to create an alternative feminist punishment system to deny men rights they would have in the legal system by avoiding due process and then using a "conviction" in 1 kangaroo court to justify cancellation and bullying of the accused in any other venue over which the Femi Nazi's have control. This is a wide spread coordinated network of gynocentric misandryst activity.

Some of the 7 tactics discussed here have been used against my own science. A peer reviewed poster presented at a scientific meeting was used retracted for violating the societies code of conduct because it offended several women by suggesting that due process rights matter and that codes of conduct like the society had developed were unconstitutional. 4 societies directly participated in the cancellation (3 in the US, 1 in Europe) despite their being forced to admit that everything in the poster was completely accurate and based on public information.

The two primary societies in this group had used a consultant to develop their codes of conduct who provided 3 scenarios showing grounds for kicking the person out of the society. All 3 cases involved a man as perpetrator and women as the victim. She also produced the sexual harassment training program for one of the 2 societies, that I worked for and was fired from, which contained the same 3 scenarios including 4 others. All but one of these were male oppressed and female victims. The last scenario still had a white male oppressor but the victims were international students who were oppressed because the while male government scientist dared to suggest at an after conference gathering that America should adopt a preference for hiring Americans for positions. This was considered to create a hostile environment for foreign attendees of the meeting despite the fact that such policies favoring their citizens are the norm for many other countries including those the students came from! In the scenario the white male American scientist was banned from attending meetings. All these scenarios were claimed to be based on real cases. The training was so over the top that the employees of GSA (in Boulder, CO) complained that it was biased to the point that they had to stop using it. When you offend even the progressives of Boulder that should be a clue that you are unhinged from reality.

What is ironic about this training used across many scientific societies is that there is data showing that sexual harassment by WOMEN is not exactly rare. The feminists complaint about how hostile the geosciences are because 66% of harassment complaints are made by women. In a field that was 70% male at the time, however, this suggests that perpetration of harassment is statistically equal across the sexes with if anything a higher rate of perpetration of harassment by WOMEN than men per capita. A fair training should have had at least 1 example of the 3 where the woman was the perpetrator against a man with the employee training having 3-4 of the 7 being such!

At one of the trainings imposed on members of the society at its annual meeting someone asked the facilitators about harassment of men and false accusations. The women laughed saying the numbers for such were almost non-existant despite the 66% number being reported at the conference. Apparently the 34% of complaints by men simply don't count. This makes one wonder what the true complaint rate would be if men were encouraged to report in the same way that women are and suggests that women likely commit far more harassment per capita than men because it is incentivized and protected by the very mechanisms designed to prevent harassment.

In my defense of the facts in my poster I pointed out that science is supposed to rely on the actual evidence, not the mythology that passes as academic literature in women's studies. They didn't care for that fact either....

