MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kovin's avatar
Kovin
10h

"Stories of cooperation or quiet heroism" are the foundation of masculinity. By diminishing those, men ​can’t compete with the tales of harm and injustice​ that flood our feeds from feminists.

Reply
Share
Allen Frantzen's avatar
Allen Frantzen
10h

A lucid, disheartening analysis, Tom, but it ends on the right note. Thank you for it. Just as many people think they are entitled to good weather all the time, many people think that they are entitled to a life without pain, a foolish idea, but typical of me-first-and-me-only culture. Some people are in pain every day because they are not well. Others have learned to deploy pain, and victimization, as weapons and as bargaining chips, as you show. To some, listening to an opinion they don't hold is a form of pain, even of violence. You wisely encourage resilience. Those who are proud of being weak don't just lack courage. They also lack conviction, and maturity. In the end, they are more to be pitied than blamed--and certainly to be avoided.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture