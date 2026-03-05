MenAreGood Substack

How Women Gaslight and Manipulate Men

Tom Golden
Mar 05, 2026

Most boys are taught how to treat a girl. Almost nobody teaches them how they should be treated.

In this conversation, I’m joined by Tammy Sullivan (the “Manicured Mom”), author of How Women Gaslight and Manipulate Men. Tammy stumbled onto a massive TikTok trend openly teaching manipulation—and decided to “flip the script” and expose the tactics so men could recognize them, name them, and set boundaries.

We dig into the subtle, day-by-day moves that can erode a man’s confidence and isolate him from his friends, his hobbies, and even his family—things like the “real man” trap, backhanded compliments, “I’m sorry you feel that way,” using sex as leverage, and the weaponized “we need to talk.”

This isn’t about condemning women. It’s about giving men language, clarity, and self-respect—and helping healthy couples stop these patterns before they become a way of life. Men are good… and you deserve to be treated well, too.


Tammy’s book How Women Gaslight and Manipulate Men https://amzn.to/408xxN8

The Manicured Mom | Substack https://substack.com/@themanicuredmom

The Manicured Mom | Website https://themanicuredmom.com/

The Manicured Mom | TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@themanicuredmom

