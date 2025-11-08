Implicit Bias? Men Have it Worse

This post is from early 2023, when I first started this Substack channel. It tells an important story about the psychological measurement of misandry and gynocentrism — or at least that’s how I’ve come to see it. The research makes it clear that our culture harbors both a strong bias against men (misandry) and a strong pro-female bias (gynocentrism).

I believe this is an important piece of research that deserves another look. The original MSN article it was based on is, perhaps unsurprisingly, no longer available. At the time, I was genuinely shocked that MSN had published anything acknowledging bias against men — or bias in favor of women.

I’ll be reposting articles like this one from the early MenAreGood archives that I think you’ll find both informative and useful. This particular piece is one of about a dozen that now make up the Understanding Men Section of this Substack — a collection that brings together research on men and masculinity that the media rarely highlights.

________________________________________



Recent research measuring implicit bias has found that the negative bias against men and the positive bias in women’s favor is much stronger than other biases such as the bias due to race or economic standing. Previous research had looked at individual biases but had apparently not compared them. This research does that and the findings are astounding. The negative bias against men is huge as is the positive bias for women when compared to other biases. Think the WAW effect. Could this be measuring misandry and gynocentrism? Maybe so. The video has a look at an article on MSN.com and then looks at the research directly. If this is replicated there’s going to be some heads exploding. The video looks at just a couple of the heads exploding in the comments of the article. lol



MSN Article (not functioning)



The Research

Share