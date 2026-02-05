MenAreGood Substack

MrStephenTee
4h

Absolutely! 💯 Great critique of the current state of boys in education, Tom 🙏 I've also read peer-reviewed papers finding that boys are even marked down on exam papers! It's so deeply ingrained it's shocking. Boys learn in different ways, but as we did previously and made changes when girls were behind, we now need the pendulum to swing the other way. Sadly, that does not seem to be happening, fuelling generations of lost boys 🤦‍♂️

1098325052
2hEdited

Spot on.

I’m Gen X, a cardiologist- have been a doc for about 25 years now. In medicine when I started training in the late ‘90s, the talk was all about women being disadvantaged by the curmudgeonly old white doctor - who may have been a great doc, but that was irrelevant - his “process” wasn’t to the system’s liking.

Fast forward 25 years, now straight white men are almost nowhere to be seen in medicine. Straight white men are pretty rare in med school now. No one seems to care. This issue generates zero public discussion.

Patients still want their docs to be competent, kind, he who is knowledgeable and pays attention to detail, diligent - but the system wants docs to be managed, processed tools.

My family and I are leaving big city America and moving to Montana soon - to a place where masculine freedoms are still valued and have not yet been shamed into oblivion. The more rural mountain country still thrives off of the vigor, courageous energy, vibrancy of God-given masculinity.

A huge elephant in the room is that solid women who have not been brainwashed do want masculine men as partners and husbands, as dads to raise their children - but America doesn’t produce men like that as it used to. Corporate American culture has changed so much that a masculine man thriving in corporate America pretty much doesn’t exist anymore. Masculine men nowadays are commonly restricted to the “trades.” Men who work with their hands.

My fantastic cardiology colleagues who are women who want to marry often get with construction workers, not with emasculated corporate male tools. These details say a lot.

