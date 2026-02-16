MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Hniebergall's avatar
Max Hniebergall
16h

Many feminists start from the assumption that "women are oppressed", rather than starting from a belief in gender equality. By starting from this assumption, no amount of progress could ever bring women out of the oppressed category. Thus, any mention of male disadvantage, or any call-out of obvious misandry, is taken as evidence of this oppression rather than as evidence of a sexist culture effecting everyone.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Chris Pyatt's avatar
Chris Pyatt
13h

Actually, we can see it.

Right now as we speak, my wife and I's business is under attack by two of our customers. No, these are female managers, not owners of the business we supply.

This started quite some time ago when one of their staff did something wrong to our business and one of the two women who are now trying to ruin the reputation of our business started by defending their staff member who quite clearly did something wrong to us. The problem came when both I first and then my wife tried to defend ourselves. It is in this defense that we were going to lose due to the manager not accepting the truth of the situation, I finally decided to save our business by laying down and exposing my throat to this manager.

Yep, she cut it, and she celebrated it as well. We had to make several changes in the way how we operated to control the staff member better so that the situation did not occur again. But, it did.

Now, we need a new word. We need a word that describes the current paradigm where women will make a false accusation, then use the response of the accused to validate their claim. In my case, the temperature of our product was taken incorrectly and against industry standard, me telling them that they had done wrong proved that I was a bad and unpleasant person. To give you an idea, we are talking about a $160,000 pa contract, yes, I am going to state the truth when it comes to proper procedure.

I can't win, because if I state my position, I am instantly declared as aggressive. This female toxic behaviour is everywhere now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture