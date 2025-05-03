Introducing a Custom GPT: Understanding Men and Boys – Healing Insights
I’ve created a custom GPT (a conversational AI built with ChatGPT) designed to offer grounded, respectful insight into the emotional lives of men and boys. It draws exclusively from my three books:
Swallowed by a Snake: The Gift of the Masculine Side of Healing
This GPT does not offer advice or therapy. Its purpose is to deepen understanding, not to diagnose, treat, or intervene. It assumes goodwill and sincere curiosity from those using it.
You can use it to explore:
How men and boys deal with emotions differently
The often-invisible ways they process pain or build closeness
Gendered dimensions of healing that often go unspoken or unrecognized
Indigenous rituals and how they tell us about men and boys
Click here to use the GPT
https://chatgpt.com/g/g-680ed336677c8191a3527bdf1d4bf17f-understanding-men-and-boys-healing-insights
Ask it a question and see what comes up! Ask it about Michael Jordan, or Eric Clapton and see what it says.
I will be curious to hear your feedback on this. I am planning to build a number of Custom GPT’s like this around men’s issues. Let me know what issues you think should be first!
I'm going to enjoy this, Tom. Quite adventurous of you to offer this to us. One thing it will give me is a deeper understanding of your arguments. It is in its way a modest tool, not pretending to know what it does not know. There is something freeing about being able to ask a machine questions without wondering how the question represents me. Many thanks for getting this out to your readers and fans.