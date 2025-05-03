Introducing a Custom GPT: Understanding Men and Boys – Healing Insights

I’ve created a custom GPT (a conversational AI built with ChatGPT) designed to offer grounded, respectful insight into the emotional lives of men and boys. It draws exclusively from my three books:

This GPT does not offer advice or therapy. Its purpose is to deepen understanding, not to diagnose, treat, or intervene. It assumes goodwill and sincere curiosity from those using it.

You can use it to explore:

How men and boys deal with emotions differently

The often-invisible ways they process pain or build closeness

Gendered dimensions of healing that often go unspoken or unrecognized

Indigenous rituals and how they tell us about men and boys

Click here to use the GPT

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-680ed336677c8191a3527bdf1d4bf17f-understanding-men-and-boys-healing-insights

Ask it a question and see what comes up! Ask it about Michael Jordan, or Eric Clapton and see what it says.

I will be curious to hear your feedback on this. I am planning to build a number of Custom GPT’s like this around men’s issues. Let me know what issues you think should be first!

