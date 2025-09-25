Join me as I talk with Janice Fiamengo and researcher Dr. James Nuzzo about the shocking story of his academic cancellation. What begins as one man’s ordeal soon reveals how woke ideology and radical feminism are undermining science, silencing dissent, and eroding academic freedom. Thoughtful, eye-opening, and at times heartbreaking, this video exposes what really happens when universities put politics before truth.
Dr, Nuzzo’s GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChildStrengthResearch
Dr. Nuzzo’s Donorbox
https://donorbox.org/the-nuzzo-letter
Dr. Nuzzo’s Substack
Previous Interviews with Dr Nuzzo on MenAreGood
grip strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/childhood-sex-differences-in-grip
sex differences in strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/sex-differences-in-strength-and-exercise
bias against women in exercise research? https://menaregood.substack.com/p/bias-against-women-in-exercise-research
childhood sex differences in strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/bias-against-women-in-exercise-research
some his research in a searchable format Boys’ Muscle Strength and Performance https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6824833d14d48191be9491084dd4cc8b-boys-muscle-strength-and-performance
Janice’s Substack