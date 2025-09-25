MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Dr. James Nuzzo Cancelled for Challenging Feminism and DEI

Tom Golden
Sep 25, 2025
Transcript

Join me as I talk with Janice Fiamengo and researcher Dr. James Nuzzo about the shocking story of his academic cancellation. What begins as one man’s ordeal soon reveals how woke ideology and radical feminism are undermining science, silencing dissent, and eroding academic freedom. Thoughtful, eye-opening, and at times heartbreaking, this video exposes what really happens when universities put politics before truth.

Dr, Nuzzo’s GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChildStrengthResearch

Dr. Nuzzo’s Donorbox

https://donorbox.org/the-nuzzo-letter

Dr. Nuzzo’s Substack

The Nuzzo Letter
The newsletter of Dr. James L. Nuzzo, discussing exercise science, men's health, sex differences, problems in academia, and romantic realism in movies.
By James L. Nuzzo



Previous Interviews with Dr Nuzzo on MenAreGood
grip strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/childhood-sex-differences-in-grip

sex differences in strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/sex-differences-in-strength-and-exercise

bias against women in exercise research? https://menaregood.substack.com/p/bias-against-women-in-exercise-research

childhood sex differences in strength https://menaregood.substack.com/p/bias-against-women-in-exercise-research

some his research in a searchable format Boys’ Muscle Strength and Performance https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6824833d14d48191be9491084dd4cc8b-boys-muscle-strength-and-performance

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Janice’s Substack

The Fiamengo File
The Fraud of Feminism Past and Present
By Janice Fiamengo

