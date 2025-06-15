MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
2m

Due South showed how a father stays with his son. The Canadian mounted police show where the main characters father, though dead, remains with him as a ghost.

Freud has the super ego or internalised parent.

There's also the psychological God the father.

This logocentrism echoes through creation and consciousness.

The present era of misandrist anti-patriarchy cuts us off from our inheritance of father leaders.

It's a great flood of Daddy issues, degeneracy, and chaos. Good luck everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture