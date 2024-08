Evidence is emerging that one reason for fewer males attending college is that there are fewer financial aid and scholarships for men. From the article:



A 2019 study of 200 colleges by SAVE Services found “57% of institutions offer scholarships that facially violate provisions of Title IX that ban sex-based discrimination.”





https://www.thecollegefix.com/male-students-do-better-on-act-get-less-financial-aid/

