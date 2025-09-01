MenAreGood Substack

Mike Buchanan
3h

Thanks Tom, fascinating stuff, I look forward to Part 2.

Suicide has long been the leading cause of death of males in all age cohorts in the UK, and of course is far more frequent than female suicide in all the cohorts.

When we launched J4MB as a political party in 2013, the issue of suicide was in our general election manifesto and was still there when we wound it up as a party 10 years later, pp.68-70:

https://j4mb.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/c8af6-221128-j4mb-manifesto-3.pdf

JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS http://j4mb.org.uk

CAMPAIGN FOR MERIT IN BUSINESS http://c4mb.uk

LAUGHING AT FEMINISTS http://laughingatfeminists.com

Boris A. Doyle
2h

Here are the numbers of male suicides in Ireland for the last twenty years¹ ²:

- *2007*: 458 males died by suicide (revised to 486)

- *2008*: 506 males died by suicide (revised to 531)

- *2009*: 552 males died by suicide (revised to 578)

- *2010*: 495 males died by suicide (revised to 524)

- *2011*: 554 males died by suicide (revised to 572)

- *2012*: 541 males died by suicide (revised to 585), accounting for over 80% of total suicides

- *2013*: 487 males died by suicide (revised to 549)

- *2014*: 486 males died by suicide (revised to 578), with males accounting for 81.7% of total suicides

- *2015*: 425 males died by suicide (revised to 500)

- *2016*: 437 males died by suicide (revised to 531)

- *2017*: 383 males died by suicide (revised to 512)

- *2018*: 437 males died by suicide (revised to 548)

- *2019*: 390 males died by suicide (revised to 538)

- *2020*: 366 males died by suicide (of the 504 total deaths, 72.6% were males)

- *2022*: 346 males died by suicide, accounting for 79% of total suicides

- *2023*: 171 males died by suicide, accounting for 77.4% of total suicides

© 2025 Tom Golden
