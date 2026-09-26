MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Sep 26

Apparently this applies to the unborn and children murdered by women claiming post partum depression as well!

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Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
Sep 26

Absolutely 100% true and accurate!

In the west, we live in gynocentric countries that follow feminism's misandrist ideology. The war and misandry against men is supported and portrayed by all forms of the media, the education system and governments that care only about women!

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