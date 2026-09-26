Make an Empathy Bank Withdrawal?
Men Are Good.
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Make an Empathy Bank Withdrawal?
Men Are Good.
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Apparently this applies to the unborn and children murdered by women claiming post partum depression as well!
Absolutely 100% true and accurate!
In the west, we live in gynocentric countries that follow feminism's misandrist ideology. The war and misandry against men is supported and portrayed by all forms of the media, the education system and governments that care only about women!