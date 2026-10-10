Men need to be in touch with their feelings….
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Men need to be in touch with their feelings….
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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💯, which is why some men have walked away from lopsided and one-way interactions, with a group who seem to dislike them and behave in a parasitic fashion towards them. One does not win a rigged game by participating and playing by the "rigged" rules. One wins by not participating in the first place and doing something more beneficial and rewarding with ones time and effort. Orb playing a different game entirely with rules of one's own making and choosing, which one is under no obligation to reveal to the other participants if they are acting in bad faith, or likely to.
Absolutely hilarious. And hilariously true too.