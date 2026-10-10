MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Oct 10

💯, which is why some men have walked away from lopsided and one-way interactions, with a group who seem to dislike them and behave in a parasitic fashion towards them. One does not win a rigged game by participating and playing by the "rigged" rules. One wins by not participating in the first place and doing something more beneficial and rewarding with ones time and effort. Orb playing a different game entirely with rules of one's own making and choosing, which one is under no obligation to reveal to the other participants if they are acting in bad faith, or likely to.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Golden and others
Fraser C's avatar
Fraser C
Oct 10

Absolutely hilarious. And hilariously true too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Golden
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture