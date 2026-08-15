Mantoon: Male Privilege
A look at the Patriarchy’s Male Privilege Distribution Center
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A look at the Patriarchy’s Male Privilege Distribution Center
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
She seems like SSRI spiritual illness face.
They made a movie for $1m using SeeDance latest model.
By cutting scene length to Hollywood average of 3s would make it $100k.
Next year, it'll be $10k then we'll be able to crowd source men's rights activism heroes journey story boards!
Year after? $1k for a feature film.