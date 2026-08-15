MenAreGood Substack

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
1h

She seems like SSRI spiritual illness face.

They made a movie for $1m using SeeDance latest model.

By cutting scene length to Hollywood average of 3s would make it $100k.

Next year, it'll be $10k then we'll be able to crowd source men's rights activism heroes journey story boards!

Year after? $1k for a feature film.

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