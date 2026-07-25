Mantoon: Male Vulnerability?
Male Vulnerability?
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Male Vulnerability?
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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She means men should be more vulnerable to female manipulation and bullying!
Perhaps a clown music jingle at the start of each video to signal your brand?
And upload as shorts to YouTube or TikTok with #BelieveAllMen and #MenToo and #SmashMatriarchy