MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1h

She means men should be more vulnerable to female manipulation and bullying!

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
2h

Perhaps a clown music jingle at the start of each video to signal your brand?

And upload as shorts to YouTube or TikTok with #BelieveAllMen and #MenToo and #SmashMatriarchy

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