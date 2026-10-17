Have you ever seen this before?
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Have you ever seen this before?
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Bingo! My half sister moved in our mother to mooch off her social security and live "rent free" at a time when my mother, unbeknownst to the rest of us, had been draining the capital in her house via a reverse mortgage. Rent from the sister would have been very helpful to her. When my mother died suddenly, the half sister declared that the house and everything in it were hers (regardless of my full sister and myself) and was shocked to learn of the reverse mortgage. When she did, she demanded to know why I hadn't been paying it and why I wasn't going to pay it off now so she could keep the house! Mind you, when she moved in, she demanded that my mother NOT allow me into the house as she was not "comfortable" with me coming in as I might judge her. She didn't feel "safe". Given their conduct, I really don't give a damn about how women feel about safety...or much else. They can...and should be judged for their narcissistic behavior!
Egad. Painful memories abound. I think Im going to cry like a baby, throw a tantrum, get thoroughly ignored and retreat back into my shell where the universe is much smaller and makes more sense.