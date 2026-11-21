Personal Responsibility?
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Personal Responsibility?
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gynocentrism: Women are wonderful - they deserve support, encouragement and compassion. Men are horrible - they deserve expectations, accountability and blame.
What a waste. Another pandering stupid ad for victimization that does nothing to fix the very real issues men are facing.