She doesn’t need a man to….
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She doesn’t need a man to….
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Feminism is not about equality in any way whatsoever!
It is an ideology based on nothing but hatred of men and boys and is really all about POWER and SPECIAL STATUS FOR WOMEN IN ALL THINGS but WITHOUT any RESPONSIBILITY or ACCOUNTABILITY
🤣🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻
As the old adage warns "be careful what you wish for, you might just get it!"
After decades of mysandry, finally the inevitable consequences of such is beginning to make itself known, and boy do the mysandrists hate it! Note this is the beginning or commencement of the consequence, not the consequences in full, not yet, that is coming.
If one lives in a mountain range and deliberately starts and avalanche, don't be surprised when your home and all that you posses in the valley below get destroyed by the avalanche that you started.
Avalanches are well known for having a point where they cannot be stopped or stymied, at some point all possible control is lost. The same could also be said for arsonists and some of the conflagrations that they start. Those who want to see the world burn, will also be consumed by the conflagration that they started, along with everyone and everything else.
Stupid people and the bad actors, and nihilists that they enable and apologise for, are the bane of civilisation and humanity.