MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2d

Indeed, according to women, especially the Feminazis of one form or another, men have by and large spent the entirety of human exists in deliberately seeking to make womens life worse, by diverse means, including biology, and at the same time profit from women in all manner of ways that they can conceive... Men did nothing, women did everything... 🤪🤯🙄

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Da Hughes's avatar
Da Hughes
2d

In the subsequent feminarchy meeting, the revolving door was invented to enable continuous grievances and microaggressions.

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