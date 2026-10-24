This one uses a still cartoon done by my friend Steven Van Valkenburg. It is one of many cartoons he has done. To see more of them you can go to his X channel here:
https://x.com/PatriarchyCtrl
and
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Indeed, according to women, especially the Feminazis of one form or another, men have by and large spent the entirety of human exists in deliberately seeking to make womens life worse, by diverse means, including biology, and at the same time profit from women in all manner of ways that they can conceive... Men did nothing, women did everything... 🤪🤯🙄
In the subsequent feminarchy meeting, the revolving door was invented to enable continuous grievances and microaggressions.