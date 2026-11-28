Vulnerability?
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Vulnerability?
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes I noticed this a long time ago. The question is, what she means by "vulnerable." Does that translate into "submissive"?
Notice how the woman views this...I need a man who....women complain that men treat then as sex objects but how do women view men? Purely for utilitarian purposes...not as a fair and equal partner.