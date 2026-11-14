Mantoon - What does she really want?Tom GoldenNov 14, 202684ShareWhat doe she really want?SubscribeThanks for reading MenAreGood Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share84Share
What does she want?
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'Blondie', the American comic strip character (1930 to date), features the domestic adventures of a smart, sweet, attractive and RESPONSIBLE woman. Also Jerri Jordan, portrayed by Jayne Mansfield in the 1956 film 'The Girl Can't Help It', is a woman who simply wants to be a homemaker, despite being highly attractive.
This is probably the very simple and basic male equivalent of Mantoon's shopping list for the ideal man.
The reality is that devastatingly attractive women are more likely to behave like Anna Karenina, or Juliette Hardy, played by Brigitte Bardot in another 1956 film 'And God Created Woman'.