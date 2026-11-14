MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Martyn's avatar
Martyn
1h

What does she want?

More!

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Warren perkin's avatar
Warren perkin
1h

'Blondie', the American comic strip character (1930 to date), features the domestic adventures of a smart, sweet, attractive and RESPONSIBLE woman. Also Jerri Jordan, portrayed by Jayne Mansfield in the 1956 film 'The Girl Can't Help It', is a woman who simply wants to be a homemaker, despite being highly attractive.

This is probably the very simple and basic male equivalent of Mantoon's shopping list for the ideal man.

The reality is that devastatingly attractive women are more likely to behave like Anna Karenina, or Juliette Hardy, played by Brigitte Bardot in another 1956 film 'And God Created Woman'.

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