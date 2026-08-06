MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Farmer Todd's avatar
Farmer Todd
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You could also add to this list Shelaborating

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1 reply by Tom Golden
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Steve
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"Haven't you heard, it's a battle of words." -Pink Floyd, Us and Them, 1974

It is absolutely time to engage in a full-scale propaganda war, and memes can be a big part of that.

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