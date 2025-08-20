Meet theTinMen

In this conversation, I sit down with George from TheTinMen—a powerful voice bringing clarity, humor, and hard-hitting truth to men’s issues. George has a unique talent for condensing complex topics like male loneliness, the dismantling of men’s spaces, suicide, and the gender pay gap into short, sharp, and digestible messages. Together, we react to some of his videos and dive into everything from fatherlessness and gangs, to the “man vs. bear” debate, to the failures of therapy for men, and even the overlooked crisis of suicide in construction. It’s a wide-ranging discussion that highlights both the challenges men face and the hope we’re starting to see for real change.
Georges Links!
Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/thetinmen/
Youtube — https://www.youtube.com/@TheTinMenBlog
LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/gohorne/
X— https://x.com/TheTinMenBlog
