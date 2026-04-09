MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Kim Forthun's avatar
Kim Forthun
3h

Fantastic! This might be your best piece, in my humble opinion.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
3h

Sometimes the best defense is a good offense. Perhaps women should be criticized for being emotional train-wrecks, unable to restrain themselves, crafty and manipulating, and should be expected to think before they speak. Then they might be able finally to begin contributing to designing, building, and maintaining the world in which they live - instead of just bathing in its good things - all invented by men.

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