MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shackleton's avatar
David Shackleton
3h

Clear, precise observations and persuasive writing, Tom. Feminists are stuck with their founding analysis that men as a group oppressed and still oppress women as a group. That entrenches their mindset in the way you describe - they are entirely unable to generate any "new approaches" outside of that incorrect context. They are trapped by their experience of what "feels right" to them, which is only narratives in which women are morally elevated as victims and men are morally denigrated as perpetrators.

Clearly, nothing good can come from such a perspective, and nothing good has.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Duncan Smith's avatar
Duncan Smith
2h

Being around feminist women requires lots of emotional labor from myself, and I'm no longer giving it for free. From now on, there will be an hourly charge whenever I engage with feminists and their issues (* 10% surcharge on weekends).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture