“Men should be like Kleenex. Soft, strong and disposable.” Cher
The world can be divided into two camps, one camp believes that men are disposable and the other believes that men deserve the same choice and compassion that is afforded to women. The first camp is almost everyone and the later is as rare as a purple sheep. Almost everyone believes that men “should.” You know, men should die in wars, men should die at dangerous jobs, men should work full time to provide for a family, men should be the protectors etc. Whether it is the media, our legislatures, our universities, our entertainment industry, our courts or the general public, the default assumption is that men are disposable. Men SHOULD ignore their own needs and focus on the needs of others. It is so much the default that most people have never considered anything else. It’s like asking a fish about water. It’s what he lives in, what he is swimming in and his entire world revolves around it. Try telling mr fish that he has water all wrong and see what happens. Even more interesting is to try and tell someone from the “men should” MAD (Men Are Disposable) camp that men deserve compassion and choice. You will usually get fireworks since these concepts go against the grain of men being disposable. You don’t offer compassion to a plastic fork, or a paper towel. Those are disposable. Just toss them out. You don’t give those who are disposable choice and compassion.
Take Hillary Clinton as an example. It was the default cultural belief of the disposability of men that allowed her to say “Women are the primary victims of war.” If anyone had compassion for men they would have cried out at the insensitivity and hatred that such a statement carries as it ignores the pain and suffering of millions of dead men. Just imagine Bill Clinton saying “Men are the primary victims of breast cancer.” He would take a terrible political beating. Even though he is using the same basic idea as Hillary, that those left behind are the ones who are the primary victims. Somehow it just won’t fly if men are those who are being left. Why not? Because men are seen as disposable and conjuring up compassion towards them is beyond most people.
But why is that? Why is there a connection between being seen as disposable and then not giving choice and compassion to that group?
Have you ever known anyone who owned a large pet snake? Those who own large snakes as pets need to feed them. Guess what the diet is? Little teeny mice. They go to the local pet store and load up on these little twinkies and keep them handy for feeding time. Does the owner have an urge to get close to the mice? No. Does he have endearing names for them? No. He stays detached from them and uses them as fuel, not as beloved pets. These mice don’t get any compassion, that would be silly. They also don’t get any choice about their lives, they are simply there to sustain the life of something much more beloved. When you are the disposable one you will rarely get compassion and choice.
Just imagine that the snake owner decided to give a mouse choice. What do you think the mouse would say? He would likely say “No, I choose to not be eaten by the snake. Then other mice would do the same thing and how would the owner feed his beloved pet if the mice went on a disposability strike?
And what would happen to our culture if men went on a disposability strike? We can see this in microcosm when someone suggests that men deserve choice and compassion. In other words, when someone asks for a man to be relieved of his disposability. (Maybe suggesting that men get services as victims of domestic violence or some other situation where compassion is considered for men.) What happens? What is the defense against a man escaping disposability? The MAD people get upset and the first line of defense is to call the messenger a whiner. He’s not a real man. A real man would just let himself get eaten by the snake! Next they turn to calling him a fanatic, hostile, a loser, a lunatic, and my personal favorite, a hater of women. Mice must hate the snake if they refuse to be eaten! How will the snake survive? You mean mouse! This mouse doesn’t care about the snake (women) at all, he is putting his own needs first. They are more interested in their own lives than they are in dying for the benefit of the snake. All of this arm waving by all of these MAD people is simply a diversion from discussing the importance of treating everyone with compassion and offering as much choice as is possible to each. In today’s world men rarely see compassion. We don’t have anything near true equality.
If we give men choice and compassion what will happen? Will they choose to stop dying in wars? Who will die then? Women? Nearly 100% of people would not accept that. Women are not disposable. Will men stop laying down their lives for others? Will they choose jobs as secretaries rather than risk death on jobs being loggers, roofers, trashmen, electrical linemen etc. You see, if men had choice our world could change drastically.
We have experienced some change over the last 50 years as women have experienced a shift in roles but this shift has not threatened the fabric of our culture. If men stop risking their lives our culture will experience a huge change, a change that likely threatens the bedrock of our way of life.
Think back fifty years ago and remember the default assumption of women being housewives. We have broken that rigid idea over the years but have yet to even be aware of the rigid roles that we expect of men. We have a long way to go. What are you doing to break down this rigidity?
Terrific piece Tom, maybe your best ever. But to me the most depressing thing about this whole issue, is that even as men are willing to lay down their lives, or at the very least sacrifice their happiness and their relationships with their children and others in their orbit, in order to protect and shelter and feed them, these MAD ladies keep telling their sacrificial lambs that they are the root of all evil and oppression in the world. They then go on to claim that the patriarchy men have created, is what has made this such a terrible world for all the suffering feminists. And as a result, they now have it so hard, that they can’t stop whining about how they need more advantages and more protections from the evils of that same patriarchy – which, by the way, is responsible for giving them their cushy, over-protected lives.
After all, it was men and patriarchy that invented, designed and produced products like refrigerators, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, electric stoves and other appliances, that made their “women’s work” so automated and less time consuming. And it was men who created birth control that allowed them to be free of the burden of child rearing, if they chose to. And that is not to mention that everything building, mode of transportation, public utility, and everything else they see around them, was built and is now being maintained by men.
And let’s also not forget that it was men who gave them all the freedoms and opportunities they so often claim they “fought so hard to achieve.” And that includes all the gains they have made in education, the corporate world, and in politics. Unlike other freedom fighters in countries throughout the world and throughout history, I don’t recall a single shot being fired or drop of blood that was required of them, in order to gain all these advantages and luxuries they “fought so hard” to achieve. This terrible patriarchy just gave them to them. And all they had to do was ask.
All of which means that men are at fault in one sense. They are the ones who created this mess, in the same way fathers can be said to be to blame for their spoiled children. We made it too easy for women to dominate realms like politics the way they now do, and the corporate and educational worlds to the extent they do. And as a result they now have no idea what it takes to be successful in the real world, beyond their “Barbie Dreamhouse.” That is what has allowed someone like Kamala Harris to appear, and perhaps get into the White House, where she would no doubt be a total disaster, because she has no idea what it actually takes to lead the country and the world.
I used to keep snakes as pets. I had a reticulated python and a couple of boa constrictors. I had to give them up because I came to have so much compassion for the rats I had to feed them.
Even today, decades later, I have more compassion for rats than for some people. They don't even remotely deserve the hate and disgust that most people feel for them, and neither do us men.