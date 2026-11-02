

Men’s Issues: Past, Present, and Future — with Warren Farrell & David Maywald

I was grateful to sit down with two men I greatly admire: Warren Farrell, whose fifty years of work have helped shape the modern conversation about men and boys, and David Maywald, author of The Relentless War on Masculinity and 100 Books for Men.

Warren shares the personal story that changed the direction of his life and became one of the seeds of The Myth of Male Power: the moment he stopped presenting to a group of men and began listening to their dreams, disappointments, and often unseen sacrifices.

We also explore the history of the men’s movement, father involvement, boys’ education, rites of passage, male psychology, men’s spaces, the shortage of male therapists, and the work needed to give boys and men the support they deserve.

David discusses the importance of preserving the work of earlier thinkers while helping a new generation carry it forward. We close by looking ahead to the Global State of Men and Boys report and the practical work still needed to ensure that boys and men are seen, understood, and supported.

This is a warm, wide-ranging conversation about the past, present, and future of men’s issues—and about why men are good.



​Warren’s Books

Role Mate to Soul Mate https://amzn.to/4aqJ6Uv

The Myth of Male Power https://amzn.to/3x9XVqm

The Boy Crisis https://amzn.to/3HLp0F8

Why Men Earn More https://amzn.to/30MUlq0

Why Men Are The Way They Are https://amzn.to/2Zfvvim

Women Can’t Hear What Men Don’t Say https://amzn.to/3DIRLQH

Father and Child Reunion https://amzn.to/3CKf2Ae

​Warrens’ Web site https://warrenfarrell.com

​Warren’s X https://x.com/drwarrenfarrell

David’s Books

​100 of the Best Books for Men https://link.amazon/B0jhogXmy

free version https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-4239882219

The Relentless War on Masculinity: Does it Ever End https://link.amazon/B01Wkn1kn

LINKS

David’s X https://x.com/DavidMaywald

www.linkedin.com/in/davidmaywald