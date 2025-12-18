Men's Strengths Are Treated as Flaws
Why the Masculine Way Keeps Getting Misunderstood
Why the Masculine Way Keeps Getting Misunderstood
I’ve been thinking lately about men and the quiet burden they carry in today’s world.
Not just the obvious burdens — responsibility, provision, protection — but something deeper and harder to name.
It’s the burden of being misunderstood in the very places where men are strongest.
And I don’t mean misunderstood in a poetic way.
I mean misinterpreted, pathologized, and often dismissed — simply because men do things differently than women.
You see this most clearly with emotions. Men have a distinct, consistent way of handling feelings. It’s not random, and it’s not a flaw — it’s a pattern rooted in biology, social roles, and testosterone. But rather than recognizing these differences, the modern lens tends to treat the male way as “deficient.”
Women talk to process.
Men act or withdraw to process.
Women regulate through expression.
Men regulate through doing.
Yet the male way is almost never acknowledged as legitimate. Instead, it’s measured against a female template — and found wanting.
And once you see this pattern, you start noticing it everywhere.
1. Emotional Life: Men as “Defective Women”
We tell men that their way of dealing with emotion is wrong. Not just different — wrong.
When men get quiet, we call it “shutting down.”
When they problem-solve as a way to soothe themselves, we call it “fixing instead of feeling.”
When they regulate through solitude, we call it “avoidance.”
In other words, men are told they’re unhealthy if they don’t process emotions like women.
The absurdity is breathtaking: the male way of processing emotion works — and has worked across millennia. But because it doesn’t resemble the female way, it’s treated as defective.
2. Fatherhood: The Strengths That No One Sees
The same pattern shows up in fatherhood.
Fathers do certain things instinctively:
Rough-and-tumble play
Boundary-setting
Encouraging independence
Pushing challenge and risk in manageable doses
All of these have strong empirical backing as enormously beneficial for children, especially boys.
But fathers rarely get credit. Instead, their natural strengths are reframed as:
Too rough
Too distant
Not nurturing enough
Not “tuned in”
Toxic
Meanwhile the mothering style — relational, verbal, protective — becomes the default standard, and fathering is viewed as a flawed version of mothering.
But fathering isn’t “mom minus something.”
It’s a different, vital system.
3. Communication: Male Directness Pathologized
Men tend to speak more directly.
Shorter sentences.
Less emotional detail.
More focus on solutions, hierarchy, and efficiency.
This is not inferior communication — it’s optimized communication for male social structure and cooperation.
But in mixed-sex environments it’s often framed as:
Cold
Abrupt
Lacking empathy
Emotionally immature
Men’s communication works beautifully in the settings it evolved for — teams, tasks, crisis response, collaboration. But again, the female style becomes the gold standard, and the male style becomes the pathology.
4. Stress Responses: Women “Tend and Befriend,” Men “Fight, Focus, and Fix”
Shelly Taylor described how women handle stress: connect, talk, seek support.
Men, however, tend to:
Narrow their focus
Move toward action
Systemize
Get quiet
Scan for solutions
This is not emotional deficiency — it’s biology. Testosterone, competition, and precarious manhood all channel men toward action in the face of stress.
And these responses are what make men effective in crisis-intensive fields: firefighting, military, surgery, rescue work, engineering, construction.
But instead of recognizing this, the male stress response is labeled as repression.
Again: men measured by a female template.
5. Moral Psychology: Duty Recast as Toxicity
Men have a moral framework built around:
Duty
Sacrifice
Responsibility
Endurance
Protection
These are profoundly other-focused values — the moral foundation that keeps families and communities standing.
And yet today, we reframe these as:
Stoicism = unhealthy
Duty = patriarchy
Provision = control
Protection = toxic chivalry
The very virtues that once held society together have become targets.
6. Male Social Structure: Hierarchies Seen as Oppression
Male friendship and bonding grow out of:
Shared tasks
Friendly competition
Banter
Hierarchies based on competence
Cooperative shoulder to shoulder action
These are healthy, functional systems.
But modern culture calls them:
Bullying
Toxic
Aggressive
Immature
Exclusionary
Even hierarchies — which men rely on to keep group conflict down — are reframed as power structures that must be dismantled.
7. Male Sexuality: Normalized for Women, Pathologized for Men
Women’s sexuality is described as relational, emotional, expressive.
Men’s is described as:
Dangerous
Primitive
Immature
Objectifying
Men’s sexual wiring — visual, compartmentalized, spontaneous — is treated as a moral failing rather than a normal biological pattern.
Once again, the female pattern is the normative human pattern.
The male pattern is a deviation from health.
The Pattern Underneath It All
Here’s the core insight:
Any domain where men differ from women is reinterpreted as a domain where men are deficient.
If women communicate one way, that becomes the “healthy” style.
If women grieve one way, that becomes the “healthy” style.
If women bond one way, that becomes the “healthy” style.
If women parent one way, that becomes the “healthy” style.
Men become defective humans rather than fully developed men.
This is gynocentrism at its quietest but most powerful: the female mode becomes the normative template for being a good person, a good partner, a good parent, even a good human.
And anything that lies outside that template is viewed as suspect.
Why This Matters
Because men internalize it.
They feel awkward, confused and even ashamed of the very strengths that once grounded them.
The father who plays rough feels judged.
The man who gets quiet under stress feels broken.
The husband who solves problems instead of emoting feels scolded.
The young boy who competes or wrestles is told he’s aggressive.
The man who expresses duty is told he’s part of a system of oppression.
The message is everywhere:
“Be less of yourself.”
“Do it the women’s way.”
“Your instincts are suspect.”
“Your strengths are flaws.”
And the result?
Men stop trusting their nature.
And when men distrust their nature, they lose their anchor.
And we all lose something essential.
But Here’s the Truth
Men’s ways are not just legitimate.
They are necessary.
For families.
For communities.
For society.
For children.
For order and safety.
For stability.
For love.
We don’t need men to be more like women.
We need men to be fully and unapologetically men — and to be recognized for the good they bring.
And that starts with saying clearly and without hesitation:
Men’s ways aren’t deficiencies.
They’re strengths — and we should honor them.
Men Are Good!
What always strikes me about "mental health" is the actual sociological data suggests males, in the societies which measure such things, are much less likely to be mentally unwell. I put mental health in quotes because what this is not about is the small number of men and women who suffer acute mental distress. And in these men are the majority. But the wider modern constellation of "mental health" stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation (unfortunately males are far more likely to kill them selves yet it is women who are the majority of "attempts" and ideations) self harming, even of late "gender dysphoria" are all female problems at a population level. There are period panics about all the girls who have "mental health problems" with a huge proportion of that age range reporting such things. For many categories 3 quarters or more are sufferers compared to males. With very little evidence it is assumed its is "hidden" by males who if they would "open up" then they too would join the hordes of the mentally unwell. And to an extent that may have some truth, but for many things the "gender gap" is so great it seems unlikely. So for instance if one were to look at self harm, anxiety, depression in teenagers one might take a look at what it is about males or their behaviour that means they are far less likely to experience these mental health problems. Maybe what is learnt could help the girls!
I had to smile recently as recently, because the education "special needs" budget is ballooning and many youngsters leave education to go on welfare because they have poor "mental health", the female Minister of Education in the Government was making speeches about how children needed to learn "resilience" and we shouldn't "medicalize" ordinary emotions like sadness or stress or being anxious! Basically saying develop a bit more of a stiff upper lip. It would be funny if it weren't for the fact that it is precisely her ilk that created the mess she now has to sort and so many children and adults have had their lives ruined by the determination to make everything "safe" and turn every challenge into a mental health emergency.
So much to unpack from a short article:
First, If you took out from history books all the accomplishments of the Dead White Men, as the left likes to call them, you'd have something the size of a comic book. If you took out the accomplishments of women and minorities, you couldn't tell the difference.
Second, as I've mansplained to several women, as noted above, men built the entire world, and they built it for women. Men want to solve problems; women want to talk about them, and while they are using their words to complain about men, they are doing it in perfect comfort in houses built by men, supplied with hot and cold running water that comes through pipes manufactured by men, put together and plumbed by men, coming from other pipes put underground by men, connected to reservoirs created by men. Then other pipes laid by men take away their excrement so it doesn't outrage their delicate sensibilities and prevent them from using their computers designed, engineered, and built by men, running on electricity generated and carried to them on wires strung 150' in the air - you got it: by men. In the meantime, single mothers create the next generation of thugs trying to tear it all down. I usually finish up with, "and you wonder why men don't take you seriously."
Harsh? I hope so, but sometimes a good spanking is exactly what a little girl needs.