MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nrjnigel's avatar
Nrjnigel
1hEdited

What always strikes me about "mental health" is the actual sociological data suggests males, in the societies which measure such things, are much less likely to be mentally unwell. I put mental health in quotes because what this is not about is the small number of men and women who suffer acute mental distress. And in these men are the majority. But the wider modern constellation of "mental health" stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation (unfortunately males are far more likely to kill them selves yet it is women who are the majority of "attempts" and ideations) self harming, even of late "gender dysphoria" are all female problems at a population level. There are period panics about all the girls who have "mental health problems" with a huge proportion of that age range reporting such things. For many categories 3 quarters or more are sufferers compared to males. With very little evidence it is assumed its is "hidden" by males who if they would "open up" then they too would join the hordes of the mentally unwell. And to an extent that may have some truth, but for many things the "gender gap" is so great it seems unlikely. So for instance if one were to look at self harm, anxiety, depression in teenagers one might take a look at what it is about males or their behaviour that means they are far less likely to experience these mental health problems. Maybe what is learnt could help the girls!

I had to smile recently as recently, because the education "special needs" budget is ballooning and many youngsters leave education to go on welfare because they have poor "mental health", the female Minister of Education in the Government was making speeches about how children needed to learn "resilience" and we shouldn't "medicalize" ordinary emotions like sadness or stress or being anxious! Basically saying develop a bit more of a stiff upper lip. It would be funny if it weren't for the fact that it is precisely her ilk that created the mess she now has to sort and so many children and adults have had their lives ruined by the determination to make everything "safe" and turn every challenge into a mental health emergency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

So much to unpack from a short article:

First, If you took out from history books all the accomplishments of the Dead White Men, as the left likes to call them, you'd have something the size of a comic book. If you took out the accomplishments of women and minorities, you couldn't tell the difference.

Second, as I've mansplained to several women, as noted above, men built the entire world, and they built it for women. Men want to solve problems; women want to talk about them, and while they are using their words to complain about men, they are doing it in perfect comfort in houses built by men, supplied with hot and cold running water that comes through pipes manufactured by men, put together and plumbed by men, coming from other pipes put underground by men, connected to reservoirs created by men. Then other pipes laid by men take away their excrement so it doesn't outrage their delicate sensibilities and prevent them from using their computers designed, engineered, and built by men, running on electricity generated and carried to them on wires strung 150' in the air - you got it: by men. In the meantime, single mothers create the next generation of thugs trying to tear it all down. I usually finish up with, "and you wonder why men don't take you seriously."

Harsh? I hope so, but sometimes a good spanking is exactly what a little girl needs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture