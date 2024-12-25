A very Merry Christmas to you all. And a joyous time to those who celebrate other traditions. I am very grateful for your presence here and particularly grateful for those who fill the comments section with such sage perceptions of the problems we face. We are building a community here and I hope to see us grow in the coming year.
Men are good!
Thank you, Tom. A joyous Christmas to you as well, and thank you for all your important work.
We should also spare a thought for the men and all parents who are denied Christmas with their children, plus those who have been impoverished and made homeless.
Merry Christmas to you as well! Thank you for all you do to support those of us condemned to live on the Isle of Misfit Toys (men who don't kowtow to feminism)! More to come in the New Year!