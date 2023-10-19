Narcissism and Feminism: What's the Connection?

Tom and Janice discuss a new study by researchers at the University of Bern, Switzerland, that examines the relationship between pathological narcissism and feminist activism. Surprise, surprise! We explore their concept of the Dark Ego Vehicle Principle and apply it to some wild feminists we have known.

Here’s a link to the paper we discussed: Further Basic Evidence for the Dark-Ego-Vehicle Principle: Higher Pathological Narcissism Is Associated With Greater Involvement in Feminist Activism

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4195431



