Narcissism and Feminism: What's the Connection?

Tom Golden
Oct 19, 2023
Tom and Janice discuss a new study by researchers at the University of Bern, Switzerland, that examines the relationship between pathological narcissism and feminist activism. Surprise, surprise! We explore their concept of the Dark Ego Vehicle Principle and apply it to some wild feminists we have known. 

Here’s a link to the paper we discussed: Further Basic Evidence for the Dark-Ego-Vehicle Principle: Higher Pathological Narcissism Is Associated With Greater Involvement in Feminist Activism

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4195431

Here are links to their other studies:

Bertrams, A., & Krispenz, A. (2023). Dark ego vehicle: Narcissism as a predictor of anti-sexual assault activism. Current Psychologyhttps://doi.org/10.1007/s12144-023-04591-4

Krispenz, A., & Bertrams, A. (2023). Understanding left-wing authoritarianism: Relations to the dark personality traits, altruism, and social justice commitment. Current Psychologyhttps://doi.org/10.1007/s12144-023-04463-x

Krispenz, A., & Bertrams, A. (Jul 30, 2023). Further evidence for the Dark-Ego-Vehicle Principle: Higher pathological narcissistic grandiosity and virtue signaling are related to greater involvement in LGBQ and gender identity activism. http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4204911

Krispenz, A., & Bertrams, A. (Sep 8, 2023). Understanding Involvement in Environmental Activism: Relationships to Pathological Narcissism, Virtue Signaling, Dominance, and Sensation Seeking.http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4560799

