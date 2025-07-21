NEW - AI Books

This Substack has a new section that is accessible in the top navbar titled AI Books. It contains links to numerous books on men's issues that each have an AI app that is able to answer detailed questions about the book. The above video gives some ideas of how to use these.

Below are the links to each of the books:



The Myth of Male Power - Warren Farrell

Fiamengo File 2.0 Janice Fiamengo

Taken Into Custody - Stephen Baskerville

The Empathy Gap - William Collins

The Empathy Gap 2 - Williams Collins

The Destructivists - William Collins

Who Lost America - Stephen Baskerville

The New Politics of Sex -- Stephen Baskerville

Understanding Men and Boys: Healing Insights - Tom Golden

Boys' Muscle Strength and Performance - Jim Zuzzo PhD

Sex Bias in Domestic Violence Policies and Laws - Ed Bartlett (DAVIA)

The Hand That Rocks The World - David Shackleton

Myth of Male Power - Warren Farrell

The Myth of Male Power - documents how virtually every society that survived did so by persuading its sons to be disposable. This is one of the most powerful books on men ever written.



https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68489762e8288191baaf0a6f38158a2e-the-myth-of-male-power-warren-farrell

Fiamengo File 2.0 - Janice Fiamengo

This GPT brings together Janice Fiamengo’s deeply researched and compelling Fiamengo File 2.0. It reveals how intersectional feminism fosters both personal and social dysfunction by teaching members of designated victim groups to hate so-called oppressor groups and to compete with one another for greater victim status.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-684a0c6ac32481918728f77103b818f4-fiamengo-file-2-0-janice-fiamengo

Taken Into Custody - Stephen Baskerville

By Stephen Baskerville

Taken into Custody exposes the greatest and most destructive civil rights abuse in America today. Family courts and Soviet-style bureaucracies trample basic civil liberties, entering homes uninvited and taking away people's children at will, then throwing the parents into jail without any form of due process, much less a trial. No parent, no child, no family in America is safe.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68239e442d0c81918469f94d38850af5-taken-into-custody-stephen-baskerville

_________________________________________

The Empathy Gap: Male Disadvantages and the Mechanisms of Their Neglect - William Collins The Empathy Gap proposes the thesis that men and boys are extensively disadvantaged across many areas of life, including in education, healthcare, genital integrity, criminal justice, domestic abuse, working hours, taxation, pensions, paternity, homelessness, suicide, sexual offences, and access to their own children after parental separation.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-685b0141e41081919dc3a94a9639a407-the-empathy-gap-william-collins

————————————————————

The Destructivists - William Collins

The Destructivists: How moral usurpation is being used to control us and change every aspect of life without our consent



https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6862ce8956c08191895efdecd0f504af-the-destructivists-william-collins

__________________________________________

The Empathy Gap 2 - Williams Collins

This book does not duplicate the material in my earlier book, The Empathy Gap, though the broad topics are, of course, the same - specifically gender issues from a male perspective. This book therefore provides a complement to the earlier book, focussing on specific instances of disadvantage - and often downright prejudice - against men or boys. If anything, it is even more hard-hitting as a result.



https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6862db56e1448191b6a9aabe73ea938a-the-empathy-gap-2-william-collins

Who ‘Lost America - Stephen Baskerville

This book provides the first explanation for our governmental fiasco. It is not another recitation of well-known events, nor another tirade against the Left and its reckless, sometimes deadly policies. It is also not a wish list of impossible “solutions.” The aim instead is to explain what the Left did and what the rest of us failed to do.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6847820661f08191af7b3d0173512940-who-lost-america-stephen-baskerville

————————————————————-

The New Politics of Sex - Stephen Baskerville

This book is essential to understanding the impact of the new sexual ideology not only on the family and other social institutions, but also on the machinery of government, the criminal justice system, and the global political environment.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68377b5ca0288191a00c521994755487-the-new-politics-of-sex-stephen-baskerville



————————————————————————

Understanding Men and Boys: Healing Insights

By Tom Golden

Built on the insights of three books, this GPT offers thoughtful understanding of the lives and healing processes of men and boys.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-680ed336677c8191a3527bdf1d4bf17f-understanding-men-and-boys-healing-insights



___________________________________________

Boys' Muscle Strength and Performance

By Jame Nuzzo

Research by James Nuzzo, PhD, and others offers valuable insights into boys' muscle strength and physical performance. Ask this GPT a question about muscles or strength and see what it finds! Jim is not only an expert on exercise science but also deeply knowledgeable about the pervasive and often overlooked governmental sexism in these areas.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-6824833d14d48191be9491084dd4cc8b-boys-muscle-strength-and-performance



——————————————————————-

Sex Bias in Domestic Violence Policies and Laws

By Ed Bartlett and DAVIA

This GPT is designed to offer clear, professional, and well-sourced insights into the often overlooked experiences of male victims of domestic violence. It explores societal blind spots, institutional biases, and the unique challenges men face in being seen, believed, and supported.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68178dd19bfc8191a3475bcd8051917e-sex-bias-in-domestic-violence-policies-and-laws

The Hand That Rocks The World - David Shackletonaq



An original and penetrating exploration of gender grounded in social psychology, the psychology of societies. The riddle of how feminism has been so powerful under a banner of powerlessness is solved. Women's social power is explained and explored and discovered to be equal to but different from that of men.

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-685afadaadf4819198cc315915ab5ff0-the-hand-that-rocks-the-world-david-shackleton





Share

Share MenAreGood Substack