MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

This all makes sense to me!

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
2d

Have you seen the report about the woman who as an experiment lived as a man for a year and became so depressed she killed herself? Let me see if I can find the article:

Here we go. Forgive the direct Grok quote:

"Norah Vincent was an American journalist and author who, in the early 2000s, spent about 18 months (not exactly one year, but close) living undercover as a man named "Ned" for her 2006 book Self-Made Man: One Woman's Year Disguised as a Man.

"She used makeup (including fake stubble), a flattop haircut, voice training, binding, and other techniques to pass as male. She immersed herself in male-dominated or all-male spaces like bowling leagues, men's groups, a monastery, sales jobs, and more to explore gender roles and male experiences from the inside.

"The experience was psychologically taxing for her. It contributed to a depressive breakdown (she checked herself into a psychiatric facility afterward). She died by assisted suicide at a clinic in Switzerland on July 6, 2022, at age 53. Her death was reported in August 2022."

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