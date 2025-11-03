MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
1h

Well said. Thank you. Life isn't and shouldn't be "a zero sum game". And relationship, especially familial ones shouldn't be considered as such. Eventually, everyone loses in zero sum games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture