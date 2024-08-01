The biological female stopped the fight quickly and told reporters following the bout she had “never been slugged so hard in her life.” What do you all think about this? I keep hearing 50 years of feminists and Obama chanting women can do ANYTHING men can do…. Are we going to hear some feminists apologize? Nope, that doesn’t happen. They will likely just say that the patriarchy was allowed to abuse this woman.



What do you think?

https://x.com/fairplaywomen/status/1818959981527417058

