PsychoBabel/MenAreGood Christmas Special: “Can You Think Like a Feminist?”

We decided to end the year with something a little different — part comedy, part social experiment, and part therapy for those of us who’ve ever stared at feminist Reddit threads and wondered, “Do people actually believe this?”

In this Christmas special, Hannah Spier invites three of her favorite anti-feminist friends — Janice Fiamengo, Jim Nuzzo, and me — to play a game called “Can You Think Like a Feminist?” The rules are simple: Hannah reads us real posts and comments from the notorious TwoXChromosomes subreddit, adds one fake comment of her own, and we have to guess which is which.

The result? Equal parts hilarious and horrifying — a peek into the ideological echo chamber that has shaped so much of modern “gender discourse.” We laugh, groan, and occasionally despair as we try to spot the difference between parody and reality.

This episode is free for everyone, but the bonus round — where Jim, Janice, and I battle for the ultimate title of “Most Feminist Thinker” — will be available exclusively to paid subscribers.

So grab a cup of cocoa (or something stronger) and join us for this satirical holiday deep dive into the world of radical empathy, “beauty capitalism,” and menstrual workplace activism.

👉 Watch below, and don’t forget to subscribe on Substack so you’ll be notified when the bonus round goes live.

