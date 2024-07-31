Thank you all for being part of our growing community here at MenAreGood. I am hoping to get some feedback from you about the directions you think we should take, and your areas of interest. I am hoping this Substack Survey may help in that respect. It is anonymous and fairly brief. It offers a text comment section at the end that you can use to offer specific ideas. Having never used this Survey before I am hoping it works! Thanks for offering your feedback!

Start Survey