Someone reminded me of the Raw Files from the Red Pill Movie. Cassie Jaye did a huge amount of interviewing for the movie and graciously provided on youtube some of the footage that didn’t make the movie. I won’t forget the day of this interview. Cassie was running late and I was wondering if things were going to happen…and then I saw Big Red stroll out of the elevator and make her way for the exit of the hotel lobby. LOL Then shortly after, I heard from Cassie. We taped quite a bit and this was one of the segments of our discussion.



Thank you Cassie Jaye for stewarding this project and for your profound maturity that allowed you to listen intently and to see beyond your earlier feminist beliefs. God Bless Cassie Jaye!

