MenAreGood Substack

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DouglasEW's avatar
DouglasEW
9h

At least it sounds like they had a harmful definition for whatever this mythical 'manosphere' is. A European paper last year that denigrated "the manosphere" as proof of masculine toxicicity openly included things like a male cookery site and parenting advice aimed specifically at dads! Wanting to close down 'hate sites' is at least more healthy than wanting to shut down anything that men or boys might find at all interesting.

"When contempt for men is framed as insight...and when the steady belittling of men is framed as moral sophistication, it becomes very difficult even to name what is happening."

I had this recently when I was using newspaper headlines to illustrate how men are sidelined. Things like:

"Ten died including two women"

"Three victims, one of them a woman"

"67 drowned including at least 12 women and girls"

All of these are subtle but say the same thing: female suffering is more important than male suffering, even when it is the minority of suffering happening. Yet my audience could not see it and said that such statements are simply being compassionate.

"...the mainstream Feminism subreddit...showed the highest “hate” levels in the study’s user-level emotional analysis,"

And still, they refused to acknowledge that at least some of the hatred from males is a direct response to the hatred shown towards them. If we were not used to seeing this blindness, we might question the sanity of people who can state that group A is reacting to group B's unpleasantness, without appreciating that group B is reacting to group A's unpleasantness. This is the first step in any path to healing, whether we are talking military conflict, playground violence or the gender war that was declared on men long before most men today were born.

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Steven P.'s avatar
Steven P.
10h

The study has other drawbacks that downplay the actual prevalence of misandry of Reddit.

The study omits subs with MILLIONS of members (like TwoXChromosomes and more) that engage in at least as much hate against men as the feminist subs mentioned. It also fails to mention the double standard of some subs (like AskWomen) banning the participation of any male (but there’s no Reddit sub that bans the participation of females).

At least it acknowledges that misandry is a real and significant issue, but the problem is much bigger than the study suggests—not just on Reddit, but across the entire media landscape.

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