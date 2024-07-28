This is an article about a new research study that claims that adolescent boys become aggressive when their masculine identity is challenged. This does not seem to me to be an earth shaking discovery since we know that testosterone produces “threat vigilance“ which urges the male to defend his status if that status is questioned. What caught my eye was that there was no mention of testosterone in the article. Even in the actual research paper testosterone is only mentioned once at the very end, almost as an aside.

It seems like they are playing to the crowd here. In one sentence the researcher gets in a mention of anti-social, homophobia, sexism, political bigotry and anti-environmentalism. Wow! They found all that? Um no, but it didn’t keep him from mentioning that.

Here’s a quick look at that statement:

"Beyond just aggression, manhood threats are associated with a wide variety of negative, antisocial behaviors, such as sexism, homophobia, political bigotry, and even anti-environmentalism," adds Stanaland. "Our findings call for actively challenging the restrictive norms and social pressure that boys face to be stereotypically masculine, particularly during puberty and coming from their parents and peers."

Here’s a link to the entire article. So what do you think? Is this pure honey for the woke? Please do have a look and let us know what you think.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/07/240715103550.htm

