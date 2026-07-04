MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
9h

Fortunately all men are born with a toxic feminist detector. As soon as the feminist speaks...she is revealed to all those cringing around her!

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Greg Allan's avatar
Greg Allan
12h

They can detect misogyny in a blade of grass.

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