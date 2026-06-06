

Welcome to Saturday Satire.

Each week I’ll share a cartoon that explores men’s issues, cultural assumptions, and the sometimes strange contradictions of modern life. Some will be funny. Some may be uncomfortable. A few may simply make you stop and think. None will take long to watch or read.

Satire has long been one of the safest ways to question powerful ideas. While arguments often trigger defensiveness, a cartoon can quietly expose a contradiction or reveal a truth hiding in plain sight. My hope is that these cartoons will occasionally bring a smile, but more importantly, help us see familiar issues from a different perspective.

I’ll try it for the next two months and see what you think. If nothing else, we’ll find out whether serious ideas can survive being turned into cartoons.