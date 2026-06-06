MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Alan Lee Starner's avatar
Alan Lee Starner
10h

I like how two of the little girls are looking at the third to see how they should respond. If the third buys into victimhood, the other two will also. But if the third rejects it, so too with the others - there is hope in that - Feminism is crumbling under the weight of it's own toxicity. It's happening slowly right now, but once enough women abandon it, there will be a flood.

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
10h

Tom, this is a factually accurate news report, not satire.

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