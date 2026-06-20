Saturday Satire: Men's Mental Health Conference

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript24172Saturday Satire: Men's Mental Health ConferenceTom GoldenJun 20, 202624172ShareTranscriptWhat will be the topic of the day for the Men’s Mental Health Conference?MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading MenAreGood Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMenAreGood Substack PodcastHow boys play and the biological underpinningsHow boys play and the biological underpinningsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom GoldenRecent EpisodesFalse AccusationsJun 11 • Tom GoldenMan Hating Stereotype Debunked? The Tale of Two Hate StudiesMay 28 • Tom Golden, Hannah Spier, MD, Janice Fiamengo, and James L. NuzzoWhat Louis Theroux Refused to Show About the Manosphere | Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, Hannah Spier & James NuzzoApr 24 • Tom GoldenAre Family Courts at War with the Constitution?Apr 2 • Tom Golden and Stephen BaskervilleClinical Session with Tom Golden: How to Help a Man GrieveMar 29 • Tom Golden and Hannah Spier, MDFrom Description to Smear: The Guide to the ManosphereMar 23 • Tom GoldenReacting to New Feminist TrendsMar 15 • Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo, James L. Nuzzo, and Hannah Spier, MD