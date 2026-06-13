Saturday Satire: The Feminist Fortune Teller

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript22111Saturday Satire: The Feminist Fortune TellerTom GoldenJun 13, 202622111ShareTranscriptCan you guess what she is going to say? Thanks for reading MenAreGood Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareMenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMenAreGood Substack PodcastHow boys play and the biological underpinningsHow boys play and the biological underpinningsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom GoldenRecent EpisodesFalse AccusationsJun 11 • Tom GoldenMan Hating Stereotype Debunked? The Tale of Two Hate StudiesMay 28 • Tom Golden, Hannah Spier, MD, Janice Fiamengo, and James L. NuzzoWhat Louis Theroux Refused to Show About the Manosphere | Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, Hannah Spier & James NuzzoApr 24 • Tom GoldenAre Family Courts at War with the Constitution?Apr 2 • Tom Golden and Stephen BaskervilleBlame it on the ManosphereMar 30 • Tom GoldenClinical Session with Tom Golden: How to Help a Man GrieveMar 29 • Tom Golden and Hannah Spier, MDFrom Description to Smear: The Guide to the ManosphereMar 23 • Tom Golden