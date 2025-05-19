MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter1's avatar
Peter1
6h

Wondering about the pros and cons of testosterone and estrogen. I learned a truth when I was very young and have to remind myself now and then. It says that nature does not create anything that is superfluous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael K.'s avatar
Michael K.
8hEdited

All the institutions are feminist, have been for many decades. Any 'research' coming out of them will be feminist, i.e., masculine-hating.

Their 'men and masculinities' programs are just more bullshit. You don't get hired in those places for having a set of balls.

U.S. public schools and colleges are the conditioning and breeding-grounds for feminism, globalism, race-grifting, homosexuality, and ever-so-much-more. The brainwashing of children begins at age 5 or 6 and often continues into the late twenties. My solution for universities has not changed: burn them to the ground and lime them over carefully.

Start with the Ivy League.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Golden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture