MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
13h

Simply put, the word "Manosphere" is used to attack men as misogynists and there's no escaping this point.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tom Golden and others
Nick O'Hara's avatar
Nick O'Hara
13h

Tom, this is superb! You’ve articulated something that’s been forming in my mind as well. The word “manosphere” just feels like a weaponised label used to dismiss male perspectives that aren’t framed through a feminist lens. The moment concerns are grouped under that label, they’re easier to caricature, demonise or just ignore.

Men having concerns – and voicing them – shouldn’t be treated as suspect or reactionary. Shutting down those conversations is counterproductive to achieving a truly inclusive public discourse. I don’t think that’s accidental; it increasingly looks like a feature of how the conversation is framed to ensure only the dominant narrative gets a hearing.

P.S. I grew up reading The Guardian but, sadly, it has gone downhill since its current editor (Katharine Viner) took over in 2015. I believe she's a fan of extreme misandrist Andrea Dworkin. Once you notice the paper's anti-male bias, you can't unsee it. It's a pity for a newspaper that for many years advertised itself under the slogan "Free Thinkers Welcome" ... not any more!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Tom Golden and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture