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Phillip Hickox's avatar
Phillip Hickox
2d

Try explaining to someone that the Manosphere did not appear in a vacuum.

Feminism, for at least 50 years, has been trying to redefine and remodel the male image into something that they find acceptable.

Toys built for boys were banned in some households and by many educators, who believed that boys would play with dolls instead of toy trucks, toy cars, or toy guns.

Masculinity has been under critical assault with the feminist projection. Greer has gone on record asking why men hate women so much.

When the real question was "Why do women hate men so much?"

In the last century, after the book "Backlash" was published. The word Backlash became very fashionable to use in an attempt to shut down men developing "consciousness-raising groups".

Feminists only wanted compliant males who supported the subjugation

of the male gender. for men to put the yoke of feminism on.

The intolerance of any person, male or female, who dared to try and develop counter arguments to the feminist narrative was and still is actively suppressed.

Men's groups were only approved if they met all the feminist requirements for compliant males.

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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
2d

You are being charitable, Tom. I suspect she does indeed "see" all of it, but she is a paid shill for the feminist/media/academic/ establishment. This seems to be the new fallback position for the sexual centrist left and right. It was the theme of a recent collusive dialogue between Williamson (center-right establishment) and Reeves (center-left establishment).

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