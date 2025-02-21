Many thanks to the Red Pill Philosopher for this post titled The Simpfection.

____________________________________

The Simpfection

I moved to Canada in 2008 in my early 20s. I spent my first few years in discovery mode, figuring out how things work—how to conduct myself and compete for jobs, how to deal with the cold, and how to meet decent people. However, when it came to women and relationships, something seemed off. I was never able to put my finger on the problem back then, but after so many years of all kinds of relationships (friends-with-benefits, marriage, girlfriends, etc.), things became clear to me. I always asked myself why most of my relationships ended in the same way. I thought maybe I wasn't cut out for relationships—until I met people from the other side of the world. I saw how women respected the authority of their men, cherished their masculinity, and supported them unconditionally in both bad and good times. I am not talking about rich, powerful, or even good-looking men. I am talking about normal, hardworking men.

See, in the Western world, especially in North America, you, as a man, must fit into one of two profiles to have a bit of a long-term relationship before your modern woman checks out on you, cheats on you, or files for divorce. Either you are rich or powerful, and in that case, she will accept your authority because you simply have something to justify your leadership—and you have money that she can take from you later on—or you are a simp with a decent job, which will get you the relationship but not the authority (unless she is part of the obese population who can barely get a man to look at her). If you are a normal, hardworking man who demands respect and has his own thinking and strong character, then not only will you not be respected like a powerful man would be, but you also won’t be able to have a good long-term relationship to begin with. This is because you simply don’t have the power or the money to deserve authority, and you aren't a man without character who could be easily controlled by a woman like a simp.

How did it come to this? If you go and check out the Red Pill society and the manosphere, you will think that women are to blame. They do have a point, but the truth is a bit more complicated than that. Would you blame the lion for eating you if you opened the cage and stared at it? Did Western women wake up one day and inherit all the power in society from men? Nope. Not only did men relinquish their authority to female manipulation and emotions, but they also were fine with watching their own sons being raised as little simps with no knowledge of how women operate. They are raised to think women are everything sweet and peaceful, that women cannot commit a crime, and if they do, it is mainly because a man drove her to it. They think being a "gentleman" means being manipulated and controlled by a woman—to live under the authority of her tumultuous emotions and manipulation. But being a gentleman means acting courteously and respecting a woman who deserves respect. It means protecting and providing for your woman, and in turn, she respects your authority and your opinions, even if they are not in line with hers.

When are men in the West going to stop pandering to women? And not only to women, but to modern-day “strong and independent” women with a "100-body count" under their belt, along with all kinds of STDs, kids, a bad, arrogant attitude, and total emotional damage? Are you that thirsty, my dear men? Are you willing to forgo all that, including your own peace and authority? You cannot enable bad behavior and then ask why women act like that. A woman who manipulates men for fun should end up alone. A woman who sleeps with countless guys should end up alone. A woman who wants to emasculate and control her man because she makes more money than him or because he is not rich enough for her should also be alone.

Things will never change, and they will keep going downhill if men keep simping for women while thinking that is how a gentleman should behave. One day, your son might be destroyed by a woman because you were too weak to call out the women in your life for their behavior and decisions. Your thirst for female companionship and sex turned you into a simp, who then became a father to another simp, who was destroyed by being a simp. It is like an infection, and you can see it all around you. It is the Simpfection.

The Red Pill Philosopher

The Red Pill Philosopher is a passionate advocate for men's rights. He is committed to raising awareness about issues such as father's rights, radical feminism, female nature, the challenges men face in family courts, and the growing gender inequality in almost all aspects of society. He seeks to empower men to reclaim their voice, their god given role in society, and stand up for their rights.

theredpillphilosopher@gmail.com

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share