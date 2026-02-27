Some Women are Waking Up
check this out
This was sent to me by an alert viewer and shows a woman calling out the feminist lies about men being privileged. What do you think:
MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But nothing ever changes
This is the real world for men and boys that our gynocentric misandrist feminist western societies ignore
• *Men are 94% of workplace fatalities.
• *Men are 74% of workplace injuries
• *Men are 75% of suicides world wide
• *Men make up 94% of work suicides.
• *Men get 63% longer sentences than women for the same crime.
• *Research in women's cancer's is several times that of men's cancer's but more men die of cancer in Canada (from Stats Canada)
• *Men are only 44% of university students in Canada, and falling
• *Men pay 97% of Alimony
• *It is legal to circumcise boys but not girls
• *Court bias against men is at least 6 times bigger than racial bias.
• *Men lose custody in 84% of divorces.
• *77% of homicide victims are men.
• *89% of men will be the victim of at least one violent crime.
• *Men are 165% more likely to be convicted than women.
• *60-80% of the homeless are men
• *50% of Domestic Violence is against men however less than 1% of DV shelter spaces are for men.
• *Women are immune to conscription in most western countries
• OVER LAST 25 YEARS, sociologists have repeatedly found that MEN AND WOMEN COMMIT VIOLENCE AT SIMILAR RATES
• The Harvard Health study , when violence was one-sided, meaning UNPROVOKED, both men and the said 70% of the time IT WAS THE WOMEN WHO COMMITTED VIOLENCE AGAINST THE MEN
• British Psychological Society - Women more likely to invoke Controlling Behavior In Relationships and women are MORE LIKELY TO BE PHYSICALLY AGGRESSIVE TO PARTNERS THAN MEN
Not enough women and it is making NO DIFFERENCE.
Men and Boys’ Issues in Brief
A very brief bullet point list of men and boys’ issues follows. For a slight amplification of what these issues entail – but still in brief – read the Introduction to the Disadvantages faced by Men and Boys.
• Educational disadvantage of boys, from aged 5 to university.
• Lack of recognition of, or assistance for, male victims of partner abuse.
• Men’s shorter life expectancy.
• Substantially less research funding on men-only diseases compared with women-only diseases.
• Averaged over the last five years, the male suicide rate in England was 3.3 times that of females (in Wales, 4.3 times), suicide being the commonest cause of death in males under 45.
• Men have virtually no paternity rights.
• Paternity fraud is rife, is extremely damaging to men and children, but society regards it as just fine.
• Fathers are greatly disadvantaged in child contact arrangements after partner separation.
• False allegations are commonly used as a tactic against men in the family courts.
• At any point in time, one in four fathers do not live with their children (under 16), most often against their wishes.
• Only about 50% of fathers will live with their dependent children continuously to their 16th birthday.
• In contrast, sexual assault of males (of all ages) by females remains largely unrecognised by society and the criminal justice system alike.
• In US Men receive sentences in criminal cases that are 63% higher than women for the same crimes
• The bar is being ever lowered on what is regarded as sexual assault by males on females, whilst the penalties are becoming more severe. The result is that women have the power to destroy a man for minor offences or issues of perception.
• Grossly inequitable treatment of men and women in the criminal justice system. Three out of every four men in prison would not be there if they were treated like women.
• Whilst we hear a great deal about the “pay gap”, the power must surely reside with who spends the money. Women certainly spend at least as much money as men, whoever earns it.
• For full time workers under 40 years old the gender pay-rate gap is negligible.
• MEN do all the dirty/dangerous jobs THAT PAY MORE BUT men pay the ultimate price as MEN ARE 94% OF WORKPLACE DEATHS AND 75% OF WORKPLACE INJURIES
• We hear a great deal about men not pulling their weight as regards domestic and childcare chores, but studies show that totalling all work, men and women work about the same number of hours.
• Men work 609 million hours per week at paid work compared to women’s 394 million hours. Men also work for more continuous years over life. Hence, men work more and are home less – this is contribution, not privilege.
• Women seek “equality” with men only in desirable occupations (consultants, professors, Board members, MPs, etc) not in the jobs that 99% of men do – the nasty, dirty, dangerous jobs that lead to the above fatalities.
• Men (or boys) are more likely to be the victims of violence than women (or girls) – despite the constant exhortations that we should “end violence against women”.
• Around 90% of homeless rough sleepers are men.
• 99% of war deaths and casualties are men.
• Female suffering is newsworthy, male suffering is not (e.g., Boko Haram – how many people know that their main activity is killing boys?).
• Female genital mutilation is illegal and universally reviled. Male genital mutilation is regarded as perfectly acceptable and without disbenefit to the man (it isn’t). Half a million African boys killed or maimed in the last eight years by botched circumcisions goes unnoticed.
• There is a lack of action on under-representation of men in certain professions, contrasting with the huge focus on assisting women into areas where they are under-represented (e.g., STEM, though women now dominate in STEMM).
• Male-only organisations have systematically been obliged to accept females, whilst the reverse is not true.
• History is being systematically misrepresented as gendered oppression, rather than the oppression of the many, of both sexes, by the few, of both sexes. Both sexes had to fight for the vote; both sexes had to fight to be educated.