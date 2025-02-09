I have heard that the Super Bowl ads set to play this year are going to be a little more male positive. This one, an ad for Google phones, shows a dad dealing with his children and seems to show him as loving and effective in his parenting. What do you think?
Happy Super Bowl!
I dont buy this narrative. We need not to show dad doing good, sorry. This is the same feminist view as always.
We need to expose feminity toxity instead.
I dont want the narrative of a criminal that, well, ok, now we release him from jail because he is no so bad.
Showing men merely as dad is a trap that reduces us to a biological function.
I actually got a little teary. I don't remember the last time I saw a commercial portray a healthy, loving, husband-wife or father-daughter relationship. "Dad" is not being portrayed as lazy, selfish, or incompetent anymore, nor is it presented as him being a token "one of the good ones" against a default assumption of "toxic masculinity". He's not described as "babysitting" his own child, he's not lectured or corrected by his wife, and hugging his adult daughter isn't presented as "creepy" or unwelcome... It reads to me as a very positive portrayal of a man, both capable and contributing, at home and returning to work. This isn't the "step back, sit down, shut up, reflect on your patriarchal sins, self-flagellate, and be an unquestioning and obedient ally" feminist vision of limp soyboy "positive masculinity" we saw everywhere as recently as last year. I'm honestly shocked to see this from Google, of all companies. This would have been inconceivable around 2020.
Maybe I missed some small detail or nuance, but I don't see anything problematic with the ad. I'm not a football fan, yet having something like this as a Superbowl ad still seems HUGE to me in terms of what it signals culturally.
Frankly, some of the comments here actually seem more problematic to me. Am I picking up some contempt towards househusbands? Anybody have an issue with a man being a full-time Father? I'm going to disagree vehemently with anybody throwing shade against stay at home parents of either sex.